Injured dog found abandoned on side of the road in Lincoln

Police are investigating after an injured dog was abandoned on the side of the road in Lincoln, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Investigators say a person walking found the small male dog, a terrier-Chihuahua mix, lying on the side of Page Road. The dog was hurt, with injuries to its eye and head.

That good Samaritan brought the dog to the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston for help. The dog, which is about 3 to 4 months old, is responding well to treatment, according to police.

Lincoln Police are investigating the case as one of animal abuse and abandonment and searching for the dog's owner. Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious is asked to call them at 781-259-8113 the MSPCA Police Department at 617-522-6008.

