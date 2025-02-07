Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 kids, due for court hearing

There is set to be another hearing in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children in 2023, on Friday.

The judge overseeing Clancy's case will hear arguments at a 2 p.m. hearing in Plymouth Superior Court. It wasn't immediately clear if Clancy will attend.

You can watch the hearing atop this story at 2 p.m.

At her last hearing, she was ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination by experts chosen by the prosecution, given that her defense team has said they intend to pursue an insanity defense.

A judge ruled that the prosecution will pick the experts to evaluate Lindsay Clancy's mental wellbeing ahead of her trial in the deaths of her three children at their Duxbury home in 2023, since Clancy plans an insanity defense.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to murder charges brought by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office over the Jan. 24, 2023, deaths of their children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy. After killing her children, authorities said Lindsay Clancy cut herself and jumped out of a window in an attempt to kill herself.

Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, has said that he plans to assert her "lack of criminal responsibility" at trial due to her mental condition. He's said she's still in a wheelchair in connection with her fall out of the window.

In December, he filed a notice of lack of criminal responsibility, saying "statements of the defendant as to her mental condition will be relied upon by defendant's expert witnesses and the defendant does intend to present to the Court a defense of lack of criminal responsibility."

A Duxbury man whose wife is charged with killing their three children is sharing his story.

Clancy's husband, Patrick, detailed the symptoms his wife was experiencing that should have been red flags in an interview with the New Yorker last year.

"I wasn't married to a monster — I was married to someone who got sick," he said in the interview, in which he also recalled his wife's mental health struggles.

Legal experts have said they expect Patrick Clancy to be a key witness in his wife's trial. Prosecutors have already requested all recordings and notes from his New Yorker interview.

Clancy's trial was originally scheduled for Dec. 1, 2025, but was rescheduled to Jan. 5, 2026, at the request of both sides, so the case wouldn't have to be suspended during the holidays.