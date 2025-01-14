Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 kids, ordered to undergo psych exam with prosecution experts

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children in 2023, has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination by experts chosen by the prosecution.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge William F. Sullivan allowed a motion Tuesday saying that Clancy must submit to a psychiatric examination by prosecution experts given that her defense team has said they intend to pursue an insanity defense.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to murder charges brought by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office over the Jan. 24, 2023, deaths of their children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy. After killing her children, authorities said Lindsay Clancy cut herself and jumped out of a window in an attempt to kill herself.

Clancy did not appear in court at her last hearing in December, waiving her right to appear before the judge. She was last known to be at Tewksbury Hospital for court-ordered mental treatment; her attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she is still in a wheelchair.

Reddington has said that he plans to assert her "lack of criminal responsibility" at trial due to her mental condition.

In December, he filed a notice of lack of criminal responsibility, saying "statements of the defendant as to her mental condition will be relied upon by defendant's expert witnesses and the defendant does intend to present to the Court a defense of lack of criminal responsibility."

A Duxbury man whose wife is charged with killing their three children is sharing his story.

Clancy's husband, Patrick, detailed the symptoms his wife was experiencing that should have been red flags in an interview with the New Yorker last year.

"I wasn't married to a monster — I was married to someone who got sick," he said in the interview, in which he also recalled his wife's mental health struggles.

Legal experts have said they expect Patrick Clancy to be a key witness in his wife's trial. Prosecutors have already requested all recordings and notes from his New Yorker interview.

Lindsay Clancy's trial was originally scheduled for Dec. 1, 2025, but was rescheduled last week to Jan. 5, 2026, at the request of prosecutors and the defense team so the case wouldn't have to be suspended during the holidays. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 7. Both sides face a Jan. 24 deadline to file motions.