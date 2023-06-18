Lingering showers on a mild Sunday in New England

We're left with standing water and muddy yards this morning as heavy rain moved through yesterday. The flood threat is over this morning as we continue to dry out and the rain slowly heads east and offshore.

Lingering showers continue across Maine and eastern MA through mid-morning. Thankfully we clear a bit and some sun will peer through the clouds for Father's Day brunch.

As that happens, we expect highs to be in the 70s. A sea breeze will even kick in, keeping the coast cooler in the 60s to around 70. A few pop up and isolated showers or storms are possible across interior New England due to a cold pool of air aloft as the upper level low pulls away, but they will be quick and very localized.

Our pattern slowly changes this week…and it's in our favor! An area of high pressure nudges in and this will bring drier air. Overnight we see some patchy fog and temps in the mid 50s. Then a gradual warm up is on the way.

Monday and Tuesday we still have the pesky pop up shower or storm chances around in the afternoons. Highs both days will be in the 70s inland, and 60s at the coast due to a sea breeze and an onshore flow. By midweek we're all sunny and temps everywhere will be in the 70s to low 80s. Rain looks to hold off until the second half of next weekend.