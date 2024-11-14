Music & Musicians

Linkin Park comes to Boston with ‘From Zero World Tour' in 2025

The show, set for Friday, August 1, 2025, will be a big day for fans who have been awaiting a Linkin Park comeback.

By Aixa Sepúlveda

Iconic band Linkin Park has announced dates for its “From Zero World Tour 2025,” which includes a stop at Boston’s TD Garden.

The show, set for Friday, August 1, 2025, will be a big day for fans who have been awaiting a Linkin Park comeback.

Last September, and seven years after the death of frontman Chester Bennington, the band announced Emily Armstrong as a co-vocalist with band veteran Mike Shinoda.

They also announced an upcoming tour and released their first single since 2017, a song called "The Emptiness Machine" that features vocals by Armstrong. The single is part of their album "From Zero".

“From Zero,” which is the band’s eighth studio album, will be released on Friday, November 15, although the band has already released several singles as a prelude.

Pre-sale for the tour begins on Thursday, November 21 at noon.

