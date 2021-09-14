Local

Little Leaf Farms' Greens Will Take Your Salad to the Next Level

Little Leaf greens, one of Anna's favorite baby greens, are available and are the foundation for today's Chef's Pantry and featured recipes. 

Anna gives us an exclusive look inside their state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse in Devens, MA, that allows for year-round growing right here in New England.

Then, she brings some back to show you her blistered grape & goat cheese salad. Plus, she catches up with chef and restaurateur Will Gilson of Puritan and Co. The Lexington & Cafe Beatrice, who shows us a tomato & burrata salad he serves in his own restaurants.

Tomato and Burrata Salad with Pomegranate-Soy Dressing

Finally, what to do with all those extra cartons!  Anna shows us how they can be the perfect thing to grow your own veggies or herbs in this episode of the HUB’s Chef’s Pantry.

