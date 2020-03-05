Local
Lady Gaga

Little Monsters, Meet the Green Monster: Lady Gaga Announces Fenway Park Show

The pop star, who currently has a residency in Las Vegas, will play a Boston show on Aug. 5

By Josh Sullivan

694912015MM00054_Pepsi_Zero
Getty Images

Little Monsters, meet the Green Monster.

Lady Gaga is going on tour again, and she's coming to Boston's Fenway Park on Aug. 5.

The star posted a list of dates for her Chromatica Ball tour on her Instagram page Wednesday night. Boston was listed as the first of just four shows in the U.S. Gaga will play over the summer.

Wrigley Field in Chicago, the Rogers Centre in Toronto and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey were the other stops listed on the tour.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, will also play shows in Paris and London. She currently has a residency at Las Vegas' Park Theater.

View this post on Instagram

LADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Presale tickets go on sale through Live Nation on March 13. General tickets go on sale March 16.

This article tagged under:

Lady Gaga
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us