Live updates as first in a wave of snowstorms hits New England

We've got the latest on school closings, parking bans and weather alerts

By Marc Fortier

What to Know

  • The first of four or potentially even five snowstorms over the next 7-10 days is expected to drop 2-4 inches of snow on Greater Boston on Thursday, with some areas of northern New England getting up to a half a foot of accumulation
  • Sleet is expected between noon and 2 p.m., which could make for a messy afternoon commute
  • The next storm is expected to move in Saturday night and continue through Sunday morning, bringing the potential of 6 inches of snow or more
  • Two and possibly three more storms are in the forecast for next week, with the potential for 2 feet of snow by the time it's all said and done

A winter storm is expected to blast the Boston area on Thursday, dropping between 2-4 inches of snow and making for treacherous travel conditions.

And it's just the first of three big storms expected in the next week.

Watch NBC10 Boston's live coverage in the video player above, and follow along with live updates below:

