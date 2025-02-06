What to Know The first of four or potentially even five snowstorms over the next 7-10 days is expected to drop 2-4 inches of snow on Greater Boston on Thursday, with some areas of northern New England getting up to a half a foot of accumulation

Sleet is expected between noon and 2 p.m., which could make for a messy afternoon commute

The next storm is expected to move in Saturday night and continue through Sunday morning, bringing the potential of 6 inches of snow or more

Two and possibly three more storms are in the forecast for next week, with the potential for 2 feet of snow by the time it's all said and done

A winter storm is expected to blast the Boston area on Thursday, dropping between 2-4 inches of snow and making for treacherous travel conditions.

And it's just the first of three big storms expected in the next week.

