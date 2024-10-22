What to Know A firefighter died after an ATV rolled over at the scene of the fire on Lamentation Mountain Tuesday evening

The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. Monday

The fire has engulfed at least 80 to 90 acres, according to Gov. Lamont

CT National Guard activated to drop water on the fire from the air

Firefighters returned Monday morning to fight a large brush fire on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin. Fire officials said it could be three to four days before it is contained. Follow below for live updates.