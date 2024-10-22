Berlin
Live Updates

Live updates: Firefighter killed in ATV rollover at scene of Hawthorne Fire in Berlin, Conn.

By Bob Connors

What to Know

  • A firefighter died after an ATV rolled over at the scene of the fire on Lamentation Mountain Tuesday evening
  • The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. Monday
  • The fire has engulfed at least 80 to 90 acres, according to Gov. Lamont
  • CT National Guard activated to drop water on the fire from the air

Firefighters returned Monday morning to fight a large brush fire on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin. Fire officials said it could be three to four days before it is contained. Follow below for live updates.

Berlin
