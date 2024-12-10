Maine

LL Bean announces new round of layoffs, 50-75 jobs to be cut

The company had previously announced a series of layoffs for customer service staff and reduced its call center hours back in April

Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Freeport, Maine-based L.L. Bean has announced a new round of layoffs this year.

A company spokesman said in a statement to News Center Maine on Monday that the layoffs will impact between 50-75 people. That accounts to 2-3% of the company's Maine-based staff.

The company cited a "fluctuating retail landscape" and desire to "enable long-term growth" as reasons for the layoffs.
They said impacted employees will be offered severance packages and outplacement services, and some departures will be voluntary.

This second round of layoffs comes just months after the company announced a series of layoffs for customer service staff and a reduction of call center hours last April.

L.L. Bean also got rid of 200 positions company-wide in 2020 and shut down its Lewiston call center a year later, News Center Maine reported.

