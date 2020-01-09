Local
l.l. bean

LL Bean’s HQ Staying Put in Town Where Retailer Was Founded

WCSH-TV

L.L. Bean's headquarters is staying put in the Maine community where the mail-order company was founded.

The company disclosed at a Town Council meeting this week that it intends to renovate and expand its corporate headquarters in Freeport after reviewing options that included locations in other towns.

A company spokeswoman said the review of alternatives was part of the company's due diligence.

The company's 1 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution hub is also in Freeport.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

l.l. beanMaineFreeportheadquarters
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us