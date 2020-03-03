The Transportation Security Administration says its officers found a loaded gun in a man's backpack at Rhode Island's T.F. Green Airport.

The agency in a statement said the .45 caliber handgun with nine bullets was spotted Monday by a security checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA officers alerted airport police, who confiscated the gun and questioned the Cranston man before releasing him.

The man, whose name was not made public, told officials that he forgot he had the gun with him.

It was the second time this year a gun has been spotted at a T.F. Green security checkpoint.