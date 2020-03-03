Local
Rhode Island

Loaded Gun Found in Backpack at TF Green Checkpoint

It was the second time this year that a gun was spotted at the Rhode Island airport's security checkpoint

85584451
Getty Images, File

The Transportation Security Administration says its officers found a loaded gun in a man's backpack at Rhode Island's T.F. Green Airport.

The agency in a statement said the .45 caliber handgun with nine bullets was spotted Monday by a security checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA officers alerted airport police, who confiscated the gun and questioned the Cranston man before releasing him.

The man, whose name was not made public, told officials that he forgot he had the gun with him.

Local

Super Tuesday 2 hours ago

As Field Narrows, 3 New England States Vote in Primary on Super Tuesday

traffic 2 hours ago

Fedex Tractor-Trailer Stuck on Guardrail Causes Big Traffic Delays

It was the second time this year a gun has been spotted at a T.F. Green security checkpoint.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandgunTSAT.F. Green Airport
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us