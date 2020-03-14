Local
seafood industry

Lobster Prices Tumble as Exports to China, Europe Slow

Seafood exports is just another industry facing a slowdown amid the coronavirus spread

By The Associated Press

Protesters_Camp_Out_at_San_Francisco_ICE_Office
Getty Images

Lobster prices are tumbling, and shippers fear the worst could be yet to come as the seafood industry deals with a worldwide slowdown in imports because of the coronavirus.

China is one of the biggest buyers in the world for lobsters from the U.S. and Canada, which harvest the same species in the Atlantic Ocean.

Europe is also home to major markets, including Italy, which has been hit hard by the virus.

Local

Rhode Island 42 mins ago

Massive Mill Fire Destroys Multiple Buildings in Pawtucket

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Brigham and Women’s to Limit, Screen Hospital Visitors

The wholesale price for 1.25-pound lobsters in March is $7.78. That's 18% behind last year and 33% behind March 2018.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

seafood industryChinalobsterItlay
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us