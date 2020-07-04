Lobster Roll Recipe New England Style

Lobster Roll Recipe:

There are a lot of ways to make a lobster roll. This one is straightforward with no mucking about—the point is to be able taste the lobster, which is quite subtle and can get lost amongst stronger flavors and too much mayonnaise.

2 pounds cooked lobster meat, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

3 tablespoons celery leaves

about ¾ cup mayonnaise

6 New England-style hot dog buns

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 pieces Boston (Bibb) lettuce



In a medium bowl, combine the lobster meat, parsley, and celery leaves. Add half the mayonnaise and taste. There should be just enough mayonnaise to hold the ingredients together, but lobster should be the predominant flavor; add more mayonnaise if necessary. Generously butter the hot dog rolls. Heat a medium saute pan over medium high heat. Brown rolls on both sides. Lay a piece of lettuce in each bun then divide the lobster mixture among the hot dog rolls.

