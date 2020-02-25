As parents, Benny Correa and Amanda Disley felt compelled to help track down a missing 11-year-old girl when they followed a wanted car in January's Springfield kidnapping case.

Now, a local auto repair company is giving back to the couple by repairing the vehicle they drove during the chase for free.

During the chase that ultimately helped police return the girl home safely, Correa and Disley’s car was damaged significantly.

The undercarriage, suspension, brakes, shocks and struts were damaged and brought the estimated repair cost to $20,000 to $25,000.

Balise Collision Repair of Springfield, with the help of other local donors, was able to fix the car without charging the couple.

“We knew right away we wanted to do something special for these two,” said Brian Stone, group collision director for Balise.

Balise Wholesale Parts, Napa Auto Parts and LKQ Keystone all donated parts. Autobody Supplies and Pant donated paint materials and Balise Riverdale Carwash donated an interior and exterior detail.

“Every bit of additional work on their Escalade came from a place of pure gratitude, and we are thankful to the donors who stepped up to assist us in our efforts to deliver this vehicle in like-new condition. We couldn’t have done it without them,” Stone said.