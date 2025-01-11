Local businesses rally to help victims of California wildfires

As deadly fires continue to threaten lives and homes in Southern California, New England businesses are looking for ways to help.

Prima in Charlestown has a special drink called the Sunset Spritz that you can buy. Proceeds will go to the California Community Foundation.

Bobbles and Laces, a clothing boutique with several New England locations, is sending essential clothing items to a YMCA branch in Los Angeles. The owner of the store said the brand started in LA. She worked with employees to fill boxes to send to the West Coast.

In South Boston, Petula's has created a drink - the Southie Twins - dedicated to two brothers who are firefighters in Los Angeles. Matthew and Martinez Mullen used to live in Southie. Three dollars from every drink sold goes to them.

"It's a good thing they're out there, supporting the fires, helping families out there who need help right now so the least we could do is donate the money back to them while they're out there helping others," Griffin Connolly of Petula's said.

You can also donate directly. For a list of organizations supporting firefighting efforts and providing aid to victims, click here.

Making safe donations

If you do plan to donate, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be wary of what you see online.

It's common for scammers to make fake websites or advertisements soliciting donations. Watch up for text messages, emails, popups on websites or ads on social media.

It's always safest to go with reputable, well-known organizations. You can also consider asking how much of your money will go toward people in need versus administrative fees.

