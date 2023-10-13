Several Mass. communities increasing security Friday on global day of anger

Police in several Massachusetts communities are increasing patrols around houses of worship and schools amid increased calls online for attacks on Jewish communities in the United States.

The concern is that someone may want to target temples and synagogues, or local Israeli and Jewish institutions, organizations and businesses. The world is on alert after former Hamas leader, Khaled Mashal, called for Friday to be a global day of anger in support of the recent Hamas attack on Israel, which has killed more than 1,300 Israelis and at least 27 Americans.

State police say at this time, they are aware of no specific of credible threat in Massachusetts related to the attack on Israel or the call for jihad by terrorists. They issued a statement Friday morning saying that they remain vigilant.

"The former leader of the terrorist group Hamas has called for a 'global day of jihad' — or attacks against non-Islamists — today, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023," the state police statement said. "At this time we are aware of no specific or credible threats in Massachusetts related to the attack on Israel or the call for jihad by terrorists, but as ever, we remain vigilant and will advise our citizens if that changes."

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the city's police department is being extra vigilant, "not only with our Jewish and Israeli organizations, which we are blessed to have many, but also at the Newton Public Schools."

Newton police confirmed they are providing extra security measures, and said in conjunction with the mayor's office that city officials "are aware Hamas has designated Friday, Oct. 13., as a 'day of general mobilization,' creating additional fear amongst all of us."

Police had already been taking added precautions since Saturday morning and are in close contact with Jewish and Israeli-affiliated institutions, as well as the Newton Public Schools, the department said Thursday.

The Newton Police Department added it's not aware of any specific threats to the city but they are reminding residents to practice good situational awareness, alerting authorities if they see anything.

In Worcester, police said they had no evidence of any specific, local threats but confirmed they are increasing patrols in response to the global online threats of terrorism.

Worcester police said they are coordinating with community leaders, and state and federal partners. Anyone with information about potential threats is asked to contact them.

"There will be no tolerance for any form of threats or intimidation," police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Wellesley, school officials have told parents that anti-Semitism and islamophobia are not accepted at school.

Local officials say the stepped up security is not a call to panic but rather to be alert, and they are reminding everyone, if you see something, say something.