Local election officials to discuss preparations for Tuesday's election

With Election Day just one day away, two top Massachusetts officials are holding media availabilities Monday to discuss final preparations.

Secretary of State William Galvin will be holding a media availability at 10:30 a.m. to discuss current and anticipated voter turnout and other matters relating to Tuesday's election. He'll also take questions on the election.

About an hour later, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to join Elections Commissioner Eneida Tavares for a virtual media briefing to share updates on the city's election preparations.

Gov. Maura Healey will be in New Hampshire on Monday campaigning for Democratic governor's candidate Joyce Craig.

