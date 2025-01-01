Local law enforcement on alert, lawmakers react to ‘devastating attack' in New Orleans

Law enforcement agencies across Massachusetts and New Hampshire are on high alert Wednesday after a driver sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans' French Quarter, killing 10 and injuring 30 in what is being investigated as a terrorist attack.

"The Massachusetts State Police grieve the tragic and senseless loss of life early this morning in New Orleans. We offer our deepest condolences to the grieving families and all those affected by these attacks," state police said in statement via email. "We remain in close collaboration with our federal, state and local partners to monitor new information and ensure the safety of Massachusetts communities."

They said the Commonwealth Fusion Center, the state's primary intelligence function, briefed Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble on Wednesday morning and will keep Gov. Maura Healey and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security apprised of any developments. At this time, they said "there is no known connection or any direct threat to Massachusetts."

State police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to 911 or to the state police Fusion Center at 1-888-872-5458 or by email at fusion@pol.state.ma.us.

"It's just a horrific, horrific incident," Healey said Wednesday. "My heart goes out to the victims and their families. I'm grateful for the swift action of law enforcement and pray that the perpetrator is held accountable."

A New Hampshire State Police spokesman said in a statement that they will continue to have a strong presence on major roadways throughout the state, and urged anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

Police in Salem, Massachusetts -- known as a tourist destination that draws large crowds at Halloween -- said in a social media post Wednesday morning that they were alerted about the New Orleans attack by the FBI, Boston police, state police and New York police.

"Violence directed at crowds has an unwelcome resonance here in Salem where we host so many visitors. Our thoughts are with the people of NOLA," they said.

Some lawmakers also weighed in on social media with their thoughts on the attack.

"I'm disturbed and heartbroken by the devastating attack that took place in New Orleans last night targeting people simply trying to ring in the new year together," Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan said. "Keeping the victims and their families in my prayers today as authorities continue investigating."

I’m disturbed and heartbroken by the devastating attack that took place in New Orleans last night targeting people simply trying to ring in the new year together.



"The horrific attack in New Orleans is shocking and deeply saddening," said Vermont Sen. Peter Welch.