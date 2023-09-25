Local nonprofits reliant on federal funding brace for government shutdown

A government shutdown is looming in Washington and that has groups like the Greater Lawrence Action Council in Lawrence, Massachusetts, bracing for the worst.

“The staff is worried about it and of course our clients are worried about it,” said CEO Evelyn Friedman.

The nonprofit group connects Massachusetts residents with a variety of different government services including food and housing assistance.

If lawmakers can’t agree on a new spending plan by September 30, Friedman says everyday Americans are the ones who will suffer.

“It really impacts people who are surviving day-to-day,” said Friedman.

Rep. Lori Trahan understands the repercussions of inaction.

“That’s going to impact the safety of people across Massachusetts,” said Rep. Trahan. “Certainly the benefits that working families rely on to make ends meet.”

But finding compromise among her congressional colleagues is not coming easily.

“We don’t control what comes to the floor, that rests with Speaker McCarthy and if he doesn’t get his conference in order we’re going to be barreling towards a shutdown,” Trahan said.

While that process plays out, the Greater Lawrence Action Council is pleading with lawmakers to find that common ground.

“I’d say knock it off, it’s really impactful for us,” said Friedman.

Should those words go unheeded, the group is ready to weather the shutdown storm for as long as possible.

“We have a line of credit, so we would use that and our regular burn of cash every day would give us about a month’s worth of cash to run everything,” said Friedman.

The deadline for a federal spending deal is Saturday, September 30.