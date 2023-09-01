Rhode Island

Lockdown lifted at RI's TF Green Airport: ‘no credible security threat'

The Providence-area airport asked people who were headed there to delay their arrival

By Asher Klein

T.F. Green Airport was on lockdown for about an hour Friday over "a potential security threat," the Warwick, Rhode Island, airport said, but no threat was found.

The lockdown was lifted at the Providence-area airport just before 12:40 p.m. While officials didn't say publicly what the security threat was, a Warwick police officer told NBC affiliate WJAR that a person had called police saying they had a rifle, then hung up.

The airport told travelers headed there to look into whether their planes were delayed by checking with the airline. Earlier, it had asked people who were headed to the airport to delay their arrival.

The incident comes on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

All lanes had been blocked on the highway connecting to the airport, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said.

Gov. Dan McKee was monitoring the potential threat and said Rhode Island State Police and Warwick police were managing the scene at the airport.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

