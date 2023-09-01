Lockdown lifted at RI's TF Green Airport: ‘no credible security threat'

T.F. Green Airport was on lockdown for about an hour Friday over "a potential security threat," the Warwick, Rhode Island, airport said, but no threat was found.
The lockdown was lifted at the Providence-area airport just before 12:40 p.m. While officials didn't say publicly what the security threat was, a Warwick police officer told NBC affiliate WJAR that a person had called police saying they had a rifle, then hung up.
The airport told travelers headed there to look into whether their planes were delayed by checking with the airline. Earlier, it had asked people who were headed to the airport to delay their arrival.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
The incident comes on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
All lanes had been blocked on the highway connecting to the airport, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said.
Local
Gov. Dan McKee was monitoring the potential threat and said Rhode Island State Police and Warwick police were managing the scene at the airport.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.