Man accused of killing girlfriend found in SUV at Logan airport to face judge

Nearly a year after fleeing the United States, a Kenyan man accused of murdering his girlfriend will face a judge Tuesday.

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe was wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, whose body was found in an SUV at Boston Logan International Airport on Oct. 31. She was reported missing by her family.

Police searched for the 42-year-old Kangethe last November after they found the body of Mbitu stabbed to death inside the vehicle in one of Boston Logan International Airport's parking garages.

A grand jury in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, indicted Kevin Kangethe on a murder charge over the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in November in a parked car at a Logan airport garage, an update in his case while he awaits extradition from Kenya to the U.S.

An investigation led police to believe Kangethe was responsible, but they couldn't arrest him then as he boarded a flight after the killing to Kenya.

An arrest warrant was issued and with the help of Kenyan authorities, Kangethe was found in Nairobi, Kenya, in January of this year. However, he escaped the Kenyan jail shortly after.

A few days later, he was found again and arrested and has remained in Kenya until this past week when he was extradited.

It's still uncertain why Kangethe allegedly killed her.

He's set to face murder charges at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday.