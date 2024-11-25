Planes clip wings at Logan International Airport

Two airplanes clipped wings at a gate at Logan International Airport Monday, according to a Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson.

No one was hurt when the wingtips of the planes touched at Terminal E, though the aircraft will need to be checked for damage, the spokesperson said.

NBC10 Boston Two planes clipped wings at Logan International Airport in Boston on Monday.

Passengers were deboarded to begin that process. The planes will likely not be able to fly.

Photos from the scene show emergency vehicles surrounding Frontier and American Airlines planes on the tarmac. NBC10 Boston has reached out to both airlines for further information.

More details were not immediately available.

Monday's incident comes amid what officials expect to be a record travel day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and while no one was hurt, it puts a renewed focus on safety concerns during air travel.

The FAA has been focused on reducing runway incursions at the nation's airports after several near collisions last year, including incidents at Logan Airport.

In February 2023 Logan Airport saw a close call when the pilot of a charter jet took off without permission, cutting into the path of a JetBlue plane that was preparing to land on an intersecting runway. The pilots of the JetBlue flight were able to pull up to avoid the other plane and land safely. Later in June, a United Airlines plane bumped into a parked plane at a low speed.

And in August 2023, an American Airlines flight was told to quickly abort a takeoff after an air traffic controller noticed another aircraft, a Spirit Airlines flight, approaching too close. One passenger recalled feeling a "major jolt" and hearing the tires squeal as the emergency brakes were applied.

No serious injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

In August 2023 the FAA announced Logan Airport would receive $44.9 million in federal funding to make improvements to its runways, part of the federal push to prevent runway incursions and improve safety.