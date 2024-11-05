Long lines reported at some polling locations in NH

Long lines were reported at many New Hampshire polling locations on Tuesday, especially when polls first opened at 7 a.m.

In Newmarket, there was a long line of over 100 people pouring outside into the hallway at Newmarket High School, and a second line for people to drop their ballots into the ballot machine after they voted.

State Rep. Bill Boyd said on X that there was a long line in Merrimack that wrapped around the block.

Similar crowds were seen in Londonderry and other communities as well.

In Republican Londonderry at 11am, there was a one hour line of traffic to get to polling place, then a 90 minute line to vote.@nhgop @NHDems pic.twitter.com/5R5HJZ4A58 — NH Journal (@NewHampJournal) November 5, 2024

In New Hampshire, there is no early in-person voting, so a good number of voters had to show up on Tuesday to make their choice.

Large crowds are expected again when polls close Tuesday evening as well. New Hampshire polls close at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., depending on the community.