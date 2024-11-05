Decision 2024

Long lines reported at some polling locations in NH

In some cases, people had to wait over an hour to cast their ballots

By Oscar Margain and Marc Fortier

Long lines were reported at many New Hampshire polling locations on Tuesday, especially when polls first opened at 7 a.m.

In Newmarket, there was a long line of over 100 people pouring outside into the hallway at Newmarket High School, and a second line for people to drop their ballots into the ballot machine after they voted.

State Rep. Bill Boyd said on X that there was a long line in Merrimack that wrapped around the block.

Similar crowds were seen in Londonderry and other communities as well.

In New Hampshire, there is no early in-person voting, so a good number of voters had to show up on Tuesday to make their choice.

Large crowds are expected again when polls close Tuesday evening as well. New Hampshire polls close at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., depending on the community.

