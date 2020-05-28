Longtime AMG CEO Sean Healey Dies Following ALS Diagnosis

Sean Healey, the longtime chief executive of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and a local business and philanthropy leader, died Tuesday at the age of 59 after living for more than two years with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, according to the firm.

Healey, the husband of former Mass. Lt. Gov. Kerry Healey, joined AMG (NYSE: AMG) as an executive vice president in 1995 shortly after its founding, building the firm from an investment startup to one that now manages approximately $600 billion in assets. He helped to spearhead the strategy that led to AMG’s impressive growth: investing in dozens of independent investment boutiques while allowing the leadership at those firms to keep a stake in the businesses.

He served as CEO from 2005 to 2018, taking on the position of executive chairman after his ALS diagnosis in 2018. AMG was long based in Beverly, though it shifted its headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida, several years ago after Healey moved there. The firm still has an office in Beverly.

Read more at Boston Business Journal.