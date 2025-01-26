Looking back: This weekend marks 10 years since ‘Snowmageddon' began in Boston

Ten years ago today was the start of a crazy stretch of snowstorms in Boston. In 2015, there were four big storms in the span of just a few weeks.
It all began with a blizzard on this very weekend, dumping about 2 feet of snow over a two-day period.
When all was said and done that winter, Boston saw a record 110 inches of snow. And a giant, 75-foot high snow pile in the Seaport District didn't fully melt until the middle of July!
Jan. 27, 2015 is still the fourth-highest one-day snowfall of all time in Boston, at 22.1 inches. And the two-day snowfall total from Jan. 26-27, 2015 of 24.4" ranks fifth all time.
Watch the video above and check out these photos for a reminder of what Boston looked like that winter: