Looking for Outdoor Family Activities for Winter Break? The Trustees Give These Recommendations

February break is around the corner, and with COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, many families are looking for fun, local activities to do while social distancing.
NECN spoke with Kristen Swanberg, director of programming for the Trustees of Reservations, who shared some fun, safe and family-friendly activities for the winter.
Fire pits
The farm fire pits are a new way for people to explore nature, stay warm, and have a little picnic while social distancing.
- Brand new this year
- Taking place at Powisset Farm, Appleton Farms, Chestnut Hill Farm, Fruitlands Museum and Castle Hill
- For a fee, sign up online and Trustees takes care of the fire pit, wood, building the fire and at some properties, s’mores are included.
- Groups of six of fewer are welcome, masked and socially distanced from other parties
School vacation program
- Open barnyard at Weir River Farm every morning
- Art classes at de Cordova
- Snowy Owl Prowls at Crane Beach daily
- Many more
Story Walk and Reindeer Quest
Several properties have handmade reindeer that kids can find this winter while out on the trails, as well as Story Walks which are laminated pages of kids’ books posted on the trails to promote reading and being outdoors.
- Crafted by pieces of downed trees and sticks from our properties, The Trustees (and local groups like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts) placed reindeer along many of our trails to give kids something to find while exploring nature.
- These can be found at Chestnut Hill Farm, World’s End, Weir River Farm, Norris Reservation, Whitney & Thayer Woods and Two-Mile Farm
- StoryWalk takes kids’ books and laminates the pages and spreads them out on posts along trails so you can read as you walk.
- These are at Chestnut Hill Farm and Powisset Farm and are free of charge, fostering a love of learning combined with a love of nature.