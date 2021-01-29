Looking for Outdoor Family Activities for Winter Break? The Trustees Give These Recommendations

February break is around the corner, and with COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, many families are looking for fun, local activities to do while social distancing.

NECN spoke with Kristen Swanberg, director of programming for the Trustees of Reservations, who shared some fun, safe and family-friendly activities for the winter.

Fire pits

The farm fire pits are a new way for people to explore nature, stay warm, and have a little picnic while social distancing.

Brand new this year

Taking place at Powisset Farm, Appleton Farms, Chestnut Hill Farm, Fruitlands Museum and Castle Hill

For a fee, sign up online and Trustees takes care of the fire pit, wood, building the fire and at some properties, s’mores are included.

Groups of six of fewer are welcome, masked and socially distanced from other parties

School vacation program

Open barnyard at Weir River Farm every morning

Art classes at de Cordova

Snowy Owl Prowls at Crane Beach daily

Many more

Story Walk and Reindeer Quest

Several properties have handmade reindeer that kids can find this winter while out on the trails, as well as Story Walks which are laminated pages of kids’ books posted on the trails to promote reading and being outdoors.