Steer Clear: Bovine on the Loose Is Nabbed on Vermont Interstate

A Vermont steer had to be wrangled from the middle of Interstate 91 after it escaping its enclosure in Newbury Wednesday morning, state police said.
Troopers responded to a report of a large steer on I-91 south, near mile marker 107, at 11:20 a.m., according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
When troopers arrived, the steer was located in the median and its owners had also arrived, police said.
The owners told police that Willie -- that's the steer's name -- had escaped from his fenced-in enclosure. He'd made his way onto both lanes of the highway.
Troopers were able to slow down traffic so that the 1-year-old steer could be guided back through an opening in a nearby fence and back home, police said.
No injuries were reported, and Vermont police said they would not be pressing charges against the bovine.