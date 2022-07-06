Local

Charles River

Lost Diamond Ring Fished Out of Charles River in Cambridge

"The ring was returned to its very relieved and excited owner," firefighters said

By Asher Klein

At left, divers with the Cambridge Fire Department at the Charlesgate Yacht Club on Sunday, July 3, 2022, where a diamond ring, seen at right, was pulled from the water.
Cambridge Fire Department

A diamond ring was plucked from the bed of the Charles River over the weekend, saving the day for the couple who lost it, firefighters said.

The ring fell off a boat at the Charlesgate Yacht Club in Cambridge on Sunday. They didn't say how it went into the water, but the woman who lost the ring "was obviously quite distraught," local firefighters said in a statement.

Divers, satisfied there weren't any hazards in the water, jumped in and found the ring within a few minutes, according to the firefighters.

"The ring was returned to its very relieved and excited owner," firefighters said.

