Lost Power? Here's a List of Warming Shelters in Mass.

Warming shelters are opening their doors to Massachusetts residents as a historic blizzard descends upon the region and tens of thousands of people lose power.

Shelter-goers are encouraged to bring at least three days of essentials, including all medications. Anyone bringing infants or toddlers to shelters should also bring formula, food, diapers, wipes, changes of clothing, toys, and a “pack ‘n play” or portable crib and bedding. As a precaution against COVID-19, some shelters require masks.

The snow and wind continues to pick up in waves of intensity Saturday. The snow remains heavy until Saturday evening, wrapping up west to east rapidly by dinnertime. The outer Cape, South Shore to the tip of Cape Ann may see wind gusts up to 80 mph. This will contribute to tree damage, shingles off roofs, and power outages.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver rates the storm at an eight or nine on a scale of one to 10.

Those without power will have another serious problem with the bitter cold after the storm. Temperatures will stay below freezing through Monday afternoon. Lows will be in the teens Saturday night and Sunday night, and highs in the mid 20s Sunday. Here is a list of locations people can go to stay warm:

Barnstable County

A regional shelter has opened at Nauset Regional High School at 100 Cable Road, Eastham. Any with transportation issues is asked to call the Wellfleet Police at (508) 349-3702.

Emergency shelters are also open at Falmouth High School at 874 Gifford Street in Falmouth and Barnstable Intermediate School at 895 Falmouth Road, Hyannis. Tribal Headquarters in Mashpee is open for Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Members who need shelter.

A warming shelter is available at the Truro Police Station at 344 US-6, Truro. Residents are welcome to come by and stay in the “day room.”

Boxford

The Boxford Fire Department is staffed at both the East and West Stations. Both buildings are open to the public should anyone need to charge phones or warm up when the roads are safe to do so.

Weymouth/Plymouth

Red Cross volunteers are supporting partner-managed regional shelters in Weymouth and Plymouth, Massachusetts. Residents are encouraged to stay at home and contact local public safety departments if use of a shelter becomes needed. The Red Cross disaster response hotline is also available at 1-800-564-1234.