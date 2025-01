Someone is several million dollars richer less than two weeks into 2025.

A Lotto! ticket sold in Wilton matched all six numbers on Friday and won the $10.8 million jackpot.

The ticket was sold at PVC Gulf on Danbury Road, according to CT Lottery.

The winning numbers were 4-27-32-37-40-44.

In total, 8,166 winning tickets were sold, however, only one won the jackpot.