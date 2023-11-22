Louisiana man sentenced to jail for trying to entice Somerset child online

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty this week to child enticement charges for posing as a child and interacting with a Somerset, Massachusetts, child online last year, according to authorities.

Carlos Normand, 33, was sentenced on Monday and will serve 2 1/2 years in the Bristol County House of Corrections with 18 months to serve, said Somerset police.

He will also serve three years of probation, police said.

Police said they received a report in October 2022 about a child that had been sent messages on their social media accounts from a person they didn't know.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Normand, police said, used social media to pose as an 11-year-old and 9-year-old child, and was "grooming" the child by building trust and emotional connection to manipulate and abuse them.

With this information, a detective then posed as a 10-year-old boy and was asked by Normand for sexual nature content, police said.

Norman sent sexually explicit images to the detective, police said, using a social media app.

The 33-year-old, authorities said, was then arrested in December in his home state on an outstanding warrant issued by Somerset police.

He was charged with enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person.