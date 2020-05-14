‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Personality Accused of Coronavirus Relief Fraud

A Georgia man who has appeared in the reality TV series "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" is accused of securing a loan designed to help businesses keep employees during the coronavirus crisis and spending the money on himself.

Maurice Fayne, also known as "Arkansas Mo" allegedly received more than $2 million from a loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program and used more than $1.5 million to buy jewelry, lease a Rolls Royce and to pay child support, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

He is facing federal bank fraud charges.

Fayne declined to comment when reached via phone Wednesday evening and said he would release a statement at a later time.

