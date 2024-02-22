Gardner

Loved ones remember Gardner woman at vigil 4 months after her murder

Breanne Pennington, a 30-year-old mother of four from Gardner, Massachusetts, was shot and killed in October, allegedly by her husband

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Family and friends gathered Wednesday in Gardner, Massachusetts, to honor the memory of a woman killed four months ago.

The vigil for Breanne Pennington, a 30-year-old mother of four, was organized by the Gardner Domestic Violence Task Force.

Pennington was found shot to death on Oct. 22 in her Cherry Street home. Her husband, Aaron Pennington, is charged with her murder and has not been found.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Breanne Pennington's aunt, Brenda Hull, says the vigil was a chance to shine a light on a major problem.

"I don't want her to be forgotten, I don't want her life to be in vain," she said. "There has to be a greater purpose for this tragedy that we can glean a good lesson from."

The murder set off a manhunt for the alleged killer, including searches by foot, by air and in the water. His car was located off Kelton Street near Camp Collier.

Authorities said at the time Aaron Pennington was considered armed and dangerous. Investigators described him as being about 6'2 and 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call state police assigned to Worcester County District Attorney's Office at 508-832-9124 or the Gardner Police Department at 978-632-5600.

More on this story

Gardner Oct 27, 2023

Search of Gardner lake concludes, manhunt continues for man wanted for wife's murder

Gardner Oct 25, 2023

Murder warrant issued as manhunt continues for husband accused of killing wife in Gardner

This article tagged under:

Gardner
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us