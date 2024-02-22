Loved ones remember Gardner woman at vigil 4 months after her murder

Family and friends gathered Wednesday in Gardner, Massachusetts, to honor the memory of a woman killed four months ago.

The vigil for Breanne Pennington, a 30-year-old mother of four, was organized by the Gardner Domestic Violence Task Force.

Pennington was found shot to death on Oct. 22 in her Cherry Street home. Her husband, Aaron Pennington, is charged with her murder and has not been found.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Breanne Pennington's aunt, Brenda Hull, says the vigil was a chance to shine a light on a major problem.

"I don't want her to be forgotten, I don't want her life to be in vain," she said. "There has to be a greater purpose for this tragedy that we can glean a good lesson from."

The murder set off a manhunt for the alleged killer, including searches by foot, by air and in the water. His car was located off Kelton Street near Camp Collier.

Authorities said at the time Aaron Pennington was considered armed and dangerous. Investigators described him as being about 6'2 and 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call state police assigned to Worcester County District Attorney's Office at 508-832-9124 or the Gardner Police Department at 978-632-5600.