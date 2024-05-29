Crash closes part of Chelmsford Street in Lowell

A car crash has closed a section of Chelmsford Street in Lowell, Massachusetts, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash at Cross Point, where Chelmsford Street was closed. Lowell police urged drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.

**Traffic Advisory**



Chelmsford Street @ Cross Point is currently closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Please seek alternate routes. Thank you.



LPD6 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) May 29, 2024

Chelmsford police also noted that Chelmsford Street was closed at the town line with Lowell. Cars were diverting onto Route 3.

Chelmsford St outbound (towards Lowell) at the Lowell line is closed due to a crash.



Traffic is being diverted onto Route 3 Northbound by Crosspoint. Expect delays in the Chelmsford St area as well as Drum Hill#matraffic #ChelmsfordMA #lowellma pic.twitter.com/yb0iklByXQ — Chelmsford Police (@ChelmsfordPD) May 29, 2024

Aerial footage showed a damaged yellow Jeep at the scene, surrounded by first responders.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.