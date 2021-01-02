New Lowell COVID-19 Field Hospital Set to Open Monday

A new coronavirus field hospital is scheduled to open Monday at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in Lowell, Massachusetts, according to The Lowell Sun.

This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike and both hospitals and field hospitals are seeing a surge in patients.

The opening of the new field hospital in Lowell could not come sooner. Hospitalizations across the Bay State are up 129% since last month, according to health officials. With nearly 80,000 people statewide infected with the novel coronavirus, experts fear it could get much worse.

Although those numbers are staggering enough, many health care officials are still waiting to see the post-December holiday surge. They believe it could start in the second or third week of January.

At the field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester, staff are starting off the new year treating even more patients for coronavirus.

About 60 patients are currently being treated at that field hospital- a larger amount than they saw even in the spring. The DCU Center field hospital only has enough staff for 100 beds, and they expect 75 of them to be full by the weekend.

"We're seeing hugher numbers not just here in the field hospital, but also in UMass Memorial," said DCU Field Hospital Medical Site Director Greg Leslie. "We're getting so many calls to send patients to other hospitals in the state who are dealing with the exact same issues."

State health officials say that if the new field hospital in Lowell is utilized, any patients would travel to and from the field hospital by ambulance. Additionally, no patient or healthcare worker would have any interaction with students or campus community members at UMass Lowell.