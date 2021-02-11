Local

Massachusetts

Lowell House Catches Fire, Causing Serious Injuries

Another fire broke out in the city the day before, leaving one person dead and two others badly hurt

By Asher Klein

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Lowell, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

Several people were taken to the hospital after a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, caught fire Thursday, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported about 12:45 p.m., Lowell firefighters said, and its cause is under investigation.

Two people had serious injuries and two others were hospitalized as well, according to the Lowell Fire Department, while the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office said five people were taken to the hospital and all had serious injuries. It wasn't immediately clear which was the case.

Local

coronavirus 6 mins ago

COVID Variant Found in Vermont Wastewater

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Jeep Nosedives Into Ice on Frozen Mass. Pond

Heavy smoke was billowing from the windows when firefighters arrived, according to Lowell fire officials. People had already evacuated from the home, which is considered a total loss.

A person died and two others were hurt after a fire broke out at a Lowell apartment building and spread to two other homes.

The fire on 17th Street comes a day after a three-alarm fire left one person dead and two seriously injured across Lowell on Westford Street.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfirelowellLowell Fire
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us