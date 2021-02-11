Lowell House Catches Fire, Causing Serious Injuries

Several people were taken to the hospital after a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, caught fire Thursday, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported about 12:45 p.m., Lowell firefighters said, and its cause is under investigation.

Two people had serious injuries and two others were hospitalized as well, according to the Lowell Fire Department, while the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office said five people were taken to the hospital and all had serious injuries. It wasn't immediately clear which was the case.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the windows when firefighters arrived, according to Lowell fire officials. People had already evacuated from the home, which is considered a total loss.

The fire on 17th Street comes a day after a three-alarm fire left one person dead and two seriously injured across Lowell on Westford Street.