Local

Massachusetts

Lowell Mail Carrier Gets Home Detention, Supervised Release for Bribery, Cocaine Distribution

John Noviello of Nashua, New Hampshire, was sentenced to one day in prison, nine months of home detention and three years of supervised police

By Thea DiGiammerino and Mike Pescaro

A United States Postal Service mailbox
Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A postal worker in Lowell, Massachusetts, was sentenced Wednesday for trying to bribe a supervisor as part of a cocaine distribution scheme.

John Noviello, 61, of Nashua, New Hampshire, received a one-day prison sentence with nine months of home detention and three years of supervised release, federal prosecutors said.

The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Noviello pleaded guilty in November to charges of bribery of a public official and cocaine distribution. His sentence was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley.

Noviello was working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service last February when he approached a supervisor looking for help to divert packages suspected of containing cocaine. Prosecutors said he offered to pay that supervisor $1,750 per kilogram of cocaine.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Two days later, Noviello allegedly left $850 in cash in the supervisor's car as a bribe to get them to participate.

The supervisor reported Noviello and helped investigators by doing a controlled buy from Noviello, who sold the supervisor four grams of cocaine for $200, prosecutors said.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettslowellUSPSCocaine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us