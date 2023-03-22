Lowell Mail Carrier Gets Home Detention, Supervised Release for Bribery, Cocaine Distribution

A postal worker in Lowell, Massachusetts, was sentenced Wednesday for trying to bribe a supervisor as part of a cocaine distribution scheme.

John Noviello, 61, of Nashua, New Hampshire, received a one-day prison sentence with nine months of home detention and three years of supervised release, federal prosecutors said.

The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Noviello pleaded guilty in November to charges of bribery of a public official and cocaine distribution. His sentence was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley.

Noviello was working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service last February when he approached a supervisor looking for help to divert packages suspected of containing cocaine. Prosecutors said he offered to pay that supervisor $1,750 per kilogram of cocaine.

Two days later, Noviello allegedly left $850 in cash in the supervisor's car as a bribe to get them to participate.

The supervisor reported Noviello and helped investigators by doing a controlled buy from Noviello, who sold the supervisor four grams of cocaine for $200, prosecutors said.