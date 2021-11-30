Local

Lowell Man Held Without Bail in Thanksgiving Killing of Young Boston Mom

Leonard Robinson, identified as the boyfriend of Dejah Jenkins-Minus and the father of her 2-month-old daughter, is charged with murder after she was stabbed to death in Lowell, Massachusetts

By John Moroney

A man accused of killing the young mother of his child on Thanksgiving in Lowell, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday.

Dejah Jenkins-Minus, a 22-year-old Boston woman, was found dead at a home on Llewelyn Street Friday morning, authorities said. Her infant daughter wasn't there.

Her boyfriend, 22-year-old Leonard Robinson, was arrested and charged with her murder.

"This was a tragic death, and it was caused by him on Thanksgiving day," Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Brant said Tuesday in Lowell District Court, where Robinson was arraigned.

A young mother was remembered after her stabbing death in Lowell.

Jenkins-Minus traveled to Robinson's Lowell home early Thanksgiving morning with her 2-month old daughter. Roger Rondeau lives across the street and says he saw her arrive.

"She brought in a baby, a baby carrier and a bag and he let her in,"
Rondeau said.

Jenkins-Minus never returned to her own home in Boston on the holiday as planned. With the help of relatives, police conducted a wellbeing check and discovered her body in a locked bedroom of the Llewellyn Street home.

"Dejah's neck was fractured. And she had over 58 stab wounds to her body by a sharp object," said Brant.

"He's polite, but has his bad side," Rondeau said.

Robinson was ordered held without bail. He'll be back in court next month.

