Lowell Police Surround Armed Man Who Barricaded Himself Inside His Home

Police surrounded an armed man after he allegedly fired his gun in Lowell Thursday evening.

The armed man was shooting a firearm near Beech and 6th streets just after 7:30 p.m., according to police, before running back inside his residence.

Police found shell casings and surrounded the perimeter.

The North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team and negotiators arrived on scene and were able to convince the suspect to leave the residence without incident.

Lowell Police CID detectives are investigating this incident.