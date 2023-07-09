Local

lowell

Lowell police search for missing girl, 7

By Evan Ringle

Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl from Lowell, Massachusetts, they said Sunday.

The missing girl, named whose name is Anna, was last seen near East Merrimack Street in Lowell's Belvidere neighborhood.

She is about 4 feet, 7 inches and 70 lbs. and was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest and a purple hair tie.

Police asked that anyone who might know of Anna's whereabouts to call 911 or 978-937-3200.

This article tagged under:

lowellBelvidereEast Merrimack Street
