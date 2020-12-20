Local

Massachusetts

Lowell Police Searching for Suspect Who Jumped Into River to Escape Them

Lowell police say the male suspect entered the Concord River shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Lowell Police Department/Facebook

Authorities in Massachusetts are searching for a suspect who fled police in Lowell by jumping into a river early Saturday morning.

Lowell police say the male suspect entered the Concord River shortly after 2:30 a.m. The suspect was wanted for charges stemming from an incident earlier in the morning, police said.

Officials did not provide any details on the incident that occurred and they did not specify which charges the suspect is facing in connection to it.

The victim of that incident, however, had called police to report that the suspect had returned. A short time later, a Lowell officer located the suspect, but he then fled on foot from the cop and entered the river which was only a short distance away.

Temperatures were extremely cold across the region Saturday, with high temps near freezing.

An extensive search was conducted by the Lowell Police Department with assistance from Lowell firefighters and Massachusetts State Police, but the search turned up empty.

Police did not provide any information that could identify the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

