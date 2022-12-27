Local

Massachusetts

Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says

Autopsies found Rosa Santiago died by homicide and that Jose Santiago died by suicide, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office

By Asher Klein

A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60.

The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at the home on Beacon Street, prosecutors said Tuesday in announcing the incident. Autopsies found Rosa Santiago died by homicide and that Jose Santiago died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

No suspected cause of the shooting has been announced.

