Lynn 14-Year-Old Charged With Stabbing Another Teen in Saugus

A 14-year-old from Lynn has been charged in the stabbing of another teenager in Saugus last week.

Saugus police said they responded just before 4 p.m. on March 24 when they received a 911 call from a Saugus Center business reporting the stabbing nearby. Officers found the 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said they believe the teen was stabbed near Raddin Terrace, a residential area. They do not believe it was a random attack. The victim remains hospitalized.

On Tuesday the Essex District Attorney's Office announced charges against a 14-year-old from Lynn. That suspect, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hieu Nguyen, the owner of a nail salon in the area where police responded, pointed to the spot where she says the injured teen was placed right outside her door.

She says the victim was being carried out of a car that pulled up on Central Street just before 4 p.m.

"They say, 'You cannot die,'" she recalled of the people with the teen who was stabbed. "They keep saying, 'You cannot die,' 'Please help my friend.'"

A teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing in Saugus Thursday afternoon.

"I saw the policemen and state police everyone," said Heidi Santo, who lives near the spot where the teen was stabbed.

While she says she wasn't home when it happened, she came back to find officers combing the neighborhood.

"I hope the young kid is OK," she said. "It's sad that, at that age, that this is going on."

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston that the stairs near Raddin Terrace have been a draw for teen gatherings for years, but to their knowledge, there has never been violence.

"They're smoking cigarettes, maybe drinking beer or something, I don't know, and then it progressed from that," neighbor Mary Robblee, who has lived in the area for more than 50 years.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious in the area around that time is asked to call Saugus police at 781-233-1740.

Editor's note: Police initially identified the victim as being 16 years old, but prosecutors now say the victim is 15.