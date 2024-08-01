Lynn

Lynn woman found dead, apparently stabbed; man arrested, DA says

Zachary Vozzella, 46, was arrested after an investigation involving state and local police, and he is due in Lynn District Court Thursday

By Asher Klein

The Breakwater North Harbor apartments on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after a woman was found killed there.
NBC10 Boston

A woman was found dead, apparently stabbed, at an apartment in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, and a man was arrested on suspicion of killing her, authorities said Thursday.

Brianna Welsh, 25, was found dead at her apartment at an apartment complex on Lynnway after her mother called police to have them check on her, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. She had wounds, apparently from being stabbed.

Zachary Vozzella, 46, was arrested after an investigation involving state and local police, and he is due in Lynn District Court Thursday. Prosecutors didn't say what he's being charged with.

It wasn't immediately clear if Vozzella and Welsh knew each other.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Lynn news

21 hours ago

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside of Lynn Market Basket held without bail

Lynn Jul 30

Missing 17-year-old from Lynn has been found dead, family members say

This article tagged under:

Lynn
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us