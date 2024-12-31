Man pulled from Lynn apartment fire dies days later, officials say

A man hospitalized after he was found unconscious in a burning apartment in Lynn, Massachusetts, this weekend has died, fire officials say.

The man died at Brigham and Women's Hospital Monday afternoon, according to state and local fire and police officials. The man's identity hasn't been shared publicly beyond that he was in his 40s, but the Lynn fire chief shared condolences to his family and friends.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones," Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said in a statement Tuesday.

The fire was reported at a three-story residential building on Lewis Street, and firefighters saw smoke coming from the third floor, officials said. Inside one of the apartments, they found the man unresponsive and pulled him out.

There were working smoke alarms in the building that may have saved other residents, who were able to get out, Sullivan said, adding, "Several residents are displaced due to smoke and water damage, but no other injuries were reported."

Firefighters and police were still investigating what caused the fire on Saturday.