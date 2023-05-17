Lynn Brush Fires Were Intentionally Set, Investigators Say

Arson is to blame for a series of recent brush fires in Lynn, Massachusetts, investigators say.

The Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday that at least eight fires across about 400 acres had been intentionally set in the last several days.

Crews first started fighting fires in the Lynn Woods Friday, continuing to battle the flames Saturday. On Monday, authorities said the fire broke out of containment, burning in the woods and sending more smoke into the sky.

Much of New England has been under very high brush fire danger.

Firefighters have taken to the skies to fight brush fires amid dangerous weather conditions.

"Any fire can present a hazard, but we saw rapid fire growth threatening numerous homes in our community as a result of these fires," Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said in a statement. "Firefighters from Lynn and our mutual aid partners worked extraordinarily hard to bring them under control, and we're extremely fortunate that we had no serious injuries or property damage."

Helicopters were used to dump water from Walden Pond onto the fire.

RIGHT NOW: @MassStatePolice and @LynnFireDept are using a chopper to drop water over multiple brush fires in the Lynn Woods Reservation. We’re live with the latest on @NBC10Boston and @NECN pic.twitter.com/h3X5onQMsN — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) May 15, 2023

On Monday, Lynn banned people from going on the trails north of the pond, closing them "until further notice." That pond is different from the Walden Pond in Concord made famous by Henry David Thoreau.

"About 40% of Massachusetts home are in or near wildland areas," Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. "Setting a fire in this environment is a particularly dangerous act, especially under the current weather conditions. If you have any information that can help investigators, please share it today."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigative Unit 978-567-3310 or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9225.