Worker hurt in gas explosion at Lynn demolition site, fire officials say

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A worker was hurt in a gas explosion during demolition work in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, fire officials said.

The worker was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital but is expected to survive, Lynn firefighters said.

The incident took place at an industrial property on Lynnway south of Commercial Street, officials said. The worker, for a private contracting company, was cutting a pipe when the explosion took place.

There was no threat to the public at large — there was no indication of gas in the air — and the building, which is unoccupied, is structurally sound, officials said.

