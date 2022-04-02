Lynn Man Arrested for MBTA Train Assault

Two men and and an elderly women were verbally and physically assaulted on a MBTA train in Lynn, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to authorities the transit police responded to reports of disturbance near the aquarium station on March 31,2022 around 10:41 a.m. and upon arrival to the scene were informed of the assault.

Further investigation revealed that a male passenger later identified as Omar Singhateh, 29, of Lynn, Massachusetts initiated an argument with an elderly women after she allegedly gave him strange looks while in transit, said police.

Authorities said, the argument soon escalated into aggression leading two other male passengers to intervene trying resolve the situation. Singhateh responded by punching an kicking both the male passengers.

Both the victims pointed Singhateh as the assaulter after officers arrived at the scene. He was immediately taken into custody, charged with numerous assault charges and has been sent to the Transport Police Department Headquarters for the arrest.