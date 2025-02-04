Crime and Courts

Man found dead at Lynn home in apparent homicide, DA says

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man was found dead at a home in Lynn, Massachusetts, Monday evening in what investigators are describing as an apparent homicide, officials said Tuesday.

The 48-year-old man was found with apparent signs of trauma at a Stanwood Street home about 6:30 p.m. by Lynn police, who were sent there for a wellbeing check requested by family, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

They didn't share the man's identity, amid an ongoing investigation by state police detectives, Lynn police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. They also didn't share how the man is believed to have died, or the nature of the apparent trauma.

